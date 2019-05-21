Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Glaucoma Institute of Austin1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (866) 738-8467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Glaucoma Institute of Austin1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 200, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (866) 738-8467
-
3
Glaucoma Institute of Austin2006 N US HIGHWAY 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (866) 738-8467
-
4
Glaucoma Institute of Austin1300 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (866) 738-8467
-
5
Glaucoma Institute of Austin1433 W Highway 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Directions (866) 738-8467
-
6
Glaucoma Institute of Austin511 Oakwood Blvd Ste 203, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (866) 738-8467
-
7
The Glaucoma Institute of Austin901 W 38th St Ste 303, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 452-8467
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He treated me on an emergency basis new years day, 2004. I have been going to him ever since. He saved my eyesight.
About Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Texas at Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Pomona College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayhurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayhurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayhurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayhurst speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayhurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayhurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayhurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayhurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.