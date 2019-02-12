Overview

Dr. Russell Grimes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.



Dr. Grimes works at Saint Joseph Foot Clinic in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.