Dr. Russell Gollard, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Gollard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
OptumCare Cancer Center2300 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 805-1628
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Horizon Ridge2460 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 527-1963Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OptumCare Cancer Center and Breast Care at Seven Hills3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 805-4636Monday8:30am - 3:15pmTuesday8:30am - 3:15pmWednesday8:30am - 3:15pmThursday8:30am - 3:15pmFriday8:30am - 3:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Gollard. He is the kindest , compassionate, caring doctor I have been to. He takes his time to tell you what is going on and listens to everything you have to say. Puts you at ease. He is the best!
About Dr. Russell Gollard, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1699772210
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
