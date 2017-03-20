Overview

Dr. Russell Gibson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.



Dr. Gibson works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.