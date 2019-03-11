Dr. Geoffrey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell Geoffrey, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Geoffrey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Geoffrey works at
Locations
Lane County Behavioral Health2411 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 682-3608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
VERY amazing and understanding gentleman -Tamasin Geoffrey
About Dr. Russell Geoffrey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982819074
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geoffrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
