Overview

Dr. Russell Fumuso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Fumuso works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.