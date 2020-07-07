See All Ophthalmologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Russell Fumuso, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Russell Fumuso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Fumuso works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OCLI - Rockville Centre
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-2519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 07, 2020
    Dr. Fumuso is an excellent physician that i would without any reservation recommend to anyone with a eye condition, specially if they have cataracts. His professional credentials are impeccable.
    Doris Quijano — Jul 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Russell Fumuso, MD
    About Dr. Russell Fumuso, MD

    Ophthalmology
    45 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1750386736
    Education & Certifications

    St Vincents Hospital Mc
    Bklyn Va Hosp
    Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Fumuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fumuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fumuso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fumuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fumuso works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fumuso’s profile.

    Dr. Fumuso has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fumuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fumuso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fumuso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fumuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fumuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

