Dr. Russell Fumuso, MD
Dr. Russell Fumuso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
OCLI - Rockville Centre2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2519
- Mercy Medical Center
Dr. Fumuso is an excellent physician that i would without any reservation recommend to anyone with a eye condition, specially if they have cataracts. His professional credentials are impeccable.
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Vincents Hospital Mc
- Bklyn Va Hosp
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
