Dr. Russell Foulk, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Russell Foulk, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Pleasant Grove, UT. 

Dr. Foulk works at Utah Fertility Center, PC in Pleasant Grove, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Fertility Center, PC
    1446 W PLEASANT GROVE BLVD, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • American Fork Hospital
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Semen Analysis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medco
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • PEHP
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Jun 17, 2022
    I was 39 “winging it” just to see if there was any potential of a future little Native American in my future… I was on Depo for almost 20 years and never had a period so I naturally assumed I’d missed the boat. Nope!
    NativeLetitia — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Russell Foulk, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English
    • 1790734366
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UC Irvine Med Ctr|University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Foulk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foulk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foulk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foulk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foulk works at Utah Fertility Center, PC in Pleasant Grove, UT. View the full address on Dr. Foulk’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Foulk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foulk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foulk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foulk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

