Overview

Dr. Russell Fisher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteo. Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Fisher works at Mid-Cities Cardiac Care Center in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.