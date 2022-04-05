Overview

Dr. Russell Fileccia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Fileccia works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.