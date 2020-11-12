Overview

Dr. Russell Farmer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Farmer works at University Of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.