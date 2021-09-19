Dr. Russell Earnest, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Earnest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Earnest, DPM
Overview
Dr. Russell Earnest, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Midlothian, VA.

Locations
Earnest Foot and Ankle Specialists1336 ALVERSER PLZ, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 430-5105
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Earnest is one of the best Surgeon Podiatrists Foot and Ankle Specialists in the Richmond, Virginia area. You will not be sorry for choosing him for your foot and ankle care needs. He is calm, and compassionate and kind. The staff are wonderful to talk with when making appointments. The Staff are considerate, kind and very special also.
About Dr. Russell Earnest, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1992817480
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Earnest has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earnest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Earnest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Earnest has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Earnest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Earnest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earnest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Earnest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Earnest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.