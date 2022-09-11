Dr. Russell Doubrava, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doubrava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Doubrava, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Doubrava, DO is an Urology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Doubrava works at
Locations
Russell Doubrava DO2451 S FM 51 Ste 100, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've had kidney stones for over 40 yrs and have had many procedures to remedy / remove them. Dr Doubrava care has been the best I have ever received. I was in and out in less than 4 hours with no unnormal side effects. He kept me informed and provided excellent care.
About Dr. Russell Doubrava, DO
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992761712
Education & Certifications
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doubrava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doubrava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doubrava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doubrava works at
Dr. Doubrava has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doubrava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Doubrava. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doubrava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doubrava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doubrava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.