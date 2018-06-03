Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Dickerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Dickerson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
Chest & Sleep Medicine1680 Antilley Rd Ste 250, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 698-1100
- 2 1101 N 19 St Ste 3C, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-5320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I give Dr. Dickerson a 5 star rating. Very easy to talk to. I didn't feel rushed. He took time to explain my medical concerns. He provided excellent care & medical expertise. Cynthia
About Dr. Russell Dickerson, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickerson has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
