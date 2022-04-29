Dr. De Luca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell De Luca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell De Luca, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center, Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. De Luca works at
Locations
-
1
The Pet Center At Bwmc305 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-9896
-
2
Chesapeake Oncology Hematology in Annapolis129 Lubrano Dr Ste 201, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. DeLuca for 4 years. He's always pleasant and typically runs on time. If he is running a little late he's always apologetic which is nice that he respects my time as much as I respect his. The office is always clean and ran efficiently. I never have an issue scheduling appointments for blood work or doctor visits.
About Dr. Russell De Luca, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114994373
Education & Certifications
- U MD Can Ctr
- Umdnj-Rutgers Affil Hosps
- Umdnj-Rutgers Affil Hosps
- Rutgers Medical School
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
