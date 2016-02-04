Dr. Russell Dandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Dandy, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Dandy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Clinic Foundation
Dr. Dandy works at
Locations
Chatham Eye Associates9104 Middleground Rd Ste 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 299-7073Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
East Georgia Regional Eye Center21 N Zetterower Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 302-1347
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Russell Dandy several times for my eye condition. I trust his opinion and the procedures he has used to treat me.. He has a pleasant personality, and explains as he tells me about my condition. He always asks if I have any questions. He is very patient.
About Dr. Russell Dandy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1285666958
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Lsu Health Science Center
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dandy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dandy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dandy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.