Dr. Russell Dandy, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Russell Dandy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Clinic Foundation

Dr. Dandy works at Chatham Eye Associates in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chatham Eye Associates
    9104 Middleground Rd Ste 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-7073
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    East Georgia Regional Eye Center
    21 N Zetterower Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-1347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Russell Dandy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285666958
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lsu Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Dandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dandy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dandy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dandy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

