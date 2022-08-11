Overview

Dr. Russell Cravey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Cravey works at Kerrville Eye Center in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Dry Eyes and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.