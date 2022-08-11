Dr. Russell Cravey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cravey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Cravey, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Cravey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Kerrville Eye Center PA1001 Water St Ste E-100, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 257-4417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cravey did cataract surgery for me about 3 years ago and I could see better than I ever have. Unfortunately, I had a post operative "relapse" in one eye. I made my appointment and the photos showed the cloudiness in that eye, while the other was still clear. This was a simple laser procedure, no cutting like the lens implants. The surgical nurse began explaining to me that the 50% occurrence of this condition didn't mean that if you get it in one eye, you won't get it in your other. I said that I knew statistics don't work that way, and we had a nice conversation about the abuse of statistics for commercial and political purposes. Actually, having it in one eye means that it will have a higher probability of happening to the other eye. If that happens, I'll call Dr. Cravey again.
About Dr. Russell Cravey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205990207
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cravey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cravey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cravey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cravey has seen patients for Cataract, Dry Eyes and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cravey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cravey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cravey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cravey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cravey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.