Dr. Russell Crain, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Crain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Lakeside Women's Hospital.
Dr. Crain works at
Locations
Crain Optical LLC11011 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-9399
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a excellent doctor and very through exam.
About Dr. Russell Crain, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Crain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crain has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Crain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crain.
