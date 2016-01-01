See All General Dentists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Russell Coad, DDS

Dentistry
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Russell Coad, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri - Kansas City / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Coad works at Lakeside Dental in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeside Dental
    3525 N Ridge Rd Ste 100, Wichita, KS 67205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 773-3882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Russell Coad, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104900430
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship in Academy of General Dentistry
    • University of Missouri - Kansas City / School of Dentistry
    • Kansas State University - Cum Laude
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Coad, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Coad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

