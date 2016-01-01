Overview

Dr. Russell Chapin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Chapin works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.