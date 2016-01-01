Dr. Russell Chapin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Chapin, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Chapin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Chapin works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chapin?
About Dr. Russell Chapin, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043366636
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapin accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chapin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chapin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapin works at
Dr. Chapin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.