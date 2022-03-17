Overview

Dr. Russell Cavallo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rye Brook, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Cavallo works at Cavallo Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Rye Brook, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.