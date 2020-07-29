Overview

Dr. Russell Caprioli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Caprioli works at LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.