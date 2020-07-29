Dr. Russell Caprioli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caprioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Caprioli, DPM
Overview
Dr. Russell Caprioli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Caprioli works at
Locations
-
1
LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology270-5 76 Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7330
-
2
Northwell Health375 N Central Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 825-4070
-
3
Northwell Health1991 Marcus Ave Ste M103, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough, as well as caring & warm. Took good care of my feet. I would & have recommended him highly.
About Dr. Russell Caprioli, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1679507792
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caprioli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caprioli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caprioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caprioli works at
Dr. Caprioli has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caprioli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caprioli speaks Italian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Caprioli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caprioli.
