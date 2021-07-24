Overview

Dr. Russell Canham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Canham works at Advanced Heart and Rhythm in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.