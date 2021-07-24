Dr. Russell Canham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Canham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Canham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Advanced Heart and Rhythm
Locations
Advanced Heart and Rhythm3650 W Wheatland Rd Ste C, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 774-9771
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Canham is awesome!
About Dr. Russell Canham, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Univ of TX Southwestern Med Ctr
- University TX Southwestern Med Ctr
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canham has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Canham speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Canham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.