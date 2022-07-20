Overview

Dr. Russell Camhi, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They completed their fellowship with NSLIJ - Plainview Hospital Sports Medicine Fellowship



Dr. Camhi works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at East Meadow in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY, Plainview, NY and Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.