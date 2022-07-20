Dr. Russell Camhi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Camhi, DO
Overview
Dr. Russell Camhi, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They completed their fellowship with NSLIJ - Plainview Hospital Sports Medicine Fellowship
Dr. Camhi works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at East Meadow801 Merrick Ave Fl 1, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 723-2663
-
2
Bethpage Office160 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-1900
-
3
Plainview Hospital888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 719-2546
-
4
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 825 Northern Boulevard825 Northern Blvd Ste 201, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-7500
-
5
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard611 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 723-2663Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camhi?
Prior to seeing Dr Camhi, my injury was incorrectly assessed by another physician. I was under the impression I had a hand injury and Dr Camhi knew immediately it was related to my neck. He was methodical, explained everything clearly and came up with a game plan. It was my initial visit and I was extremely pleased. Wait time was relatively short as well.
About Dr. Russell Camhi, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1649245911
Education & Certifications
- NSLIJ - Plainview Hospital Sports Medicine Fellowship
- NSLIJ - Plainview Hospital Family Medicine Residency
- Plainview Hospital
- Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camhi works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Camhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.