Overview

Dr. Russell Burlison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Burlison works at Christus Schumpert Group in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Minden, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.