Dr. Russell Burlison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4400
Women's Clinic427 Homer Rd, Minden, LA 71055 Directions (318) 377-8855
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073517975
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Burlison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burlison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burlison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burlison has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burlison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Burlison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burlison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burlison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burlison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.