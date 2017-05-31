Dr. Russell Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Brown, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Care Alliance Pool
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Highly recommend Dr. Brown. He done the whipple procedure on me on May 11th 2017. I have nothing but praise for the way things have turned out.
About Dr. Russell Brown, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851581763
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Ochsner Clin-Ochsner Hosp
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.