Overview

Dr. Russell Brink, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Brink works at Southwest Nephrology Associates in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.