Overview

Dr. Russell Briggs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Briggs works at Central Texas Dermatology in West Lake Hills, TX with other offices in Austin, TX, Round Rock, TX and Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.