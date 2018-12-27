Overview

Dr. Russell Branum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Johnson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Branum works at Ft Smith Rheumatology in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.