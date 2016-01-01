Overview

Dr. Russell Blair, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Blair works at Dr. Phillip W. Wallace, DDS in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.