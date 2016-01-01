Dr. Russell Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Blair, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Blair, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Blair works at
Locations
Diane M. Cornicelli M.d. Inc36001 Euclid Ave Ste C19, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 946-0053
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russell Blair, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134314644
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.