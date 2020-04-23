Overview

Dr. Russell Bird, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Bird works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

