Dr. Russell Berdoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Berdoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors67 Irving Pl Fl 7, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-9224
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor saved my life... very down to earth. Great atmosphere in his office and caring staff.
About Dr. Russell Berdoff, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- DC General Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
