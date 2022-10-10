Overview

Dr. Russell Beckhardt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream.



Dr. Beckhardt works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Astoria in Astoria, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.