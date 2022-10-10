Dr. Russell Beckhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Beckhardt, MD
Dr. Russell Beckhardt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Astoria3119 Newtown Ave Ste 201, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 971-2490
ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City990 Stewart Ave Ste 610, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
Doctor Beckhardt was very professional and took care of the wax in my ears for myself and 2 kids.
About Dr. Russell Beckhardt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770541120
- Vt MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Univ Of Wi Hosp & Cli, Otolaryngology North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- State University of New York
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
