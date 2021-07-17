Dr. Russell Becker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Becker, DO
Dr. Russell Becker, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Antonino G Zampogna MD130 Tamiami Trl N Ste 120, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 649-0550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Naples Vascular Specialists, Naples, FL9400 Bonita Beach Rd SE # 240, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 649-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
- Tricare
Initial visit very satisfactory . He was thorough, and more than willing to answer questions and explain radiographs with me. He is well thought of by his colleagues why and he was recommended for my vascular problems.
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Michigan State University
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- General Vascular Surgery
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.