Overview

Dr. Russell Beaty, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center, Cullman Regional Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Beaty works at Pulmonary Associates Of The Southeast PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.