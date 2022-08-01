Overview

Dr. Russell Bear, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Bear works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Chesapeake Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Hanover, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.