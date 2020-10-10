Dr. Russell Bartels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Bartels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Bartels, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL.
Dr. Bartels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Center for Women's Health8415 N Pima Rd Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 425-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartels?
Dr Bartells and his staff are absolutely ?? Awesome. His hormone replacement therapy has truly changed my life. Been seeing him for over 3 years. Very professional and caring. Great investment in my health. Highly recommend!!!!!!!
About Dr. Russell Bartels, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306994744
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartels works at
Dr. Bartels has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.