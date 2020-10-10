Overview

Dr. Russell Bartels, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL.



Dr. Bartels works at Scottsdale Center/Womens Health, Scottsdale, AZ in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.