Dr. Russell Babbitt, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Russell Babbitt, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Babbitt works at Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, P.C. in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, P.C.
    300 Hanover St Ste 1A, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 567-3202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 03, 2022
    I recently had a breast reduction with Dr Babbitt and his treatment from start to finish was nothing but stellar. The initial consult with Christina answered all of my questions, included a comprehensive health survey and followed up with a consult with Dr Babbitt to discuss the surgery and all it entailed. The surgery went well, and my recovery was exactly what was described to me in the pre-surgery meeting with Dr Babbitt, pain and discomfort was minimal. My tissue was biopsied and revealed some abnormal cells and Dr Babbitt immediately consulted with an oncology surgeon and oncologist and scheduled follow-up appointments for me immediately. I am pleased to say that I do not have cancer, but am on an elevated watch list to monitor any changes in my breast tissue with an MRI and mammogram yearly. Dr Babbitt is thorough, diligent and does fantastic work, so glad to have had him as my surgeon! I recommend him highly.Consummate Professional
    Photo: Dr. Russell Babbitt, MD
    About Dr. Russell Babbitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952416000
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Residency
    • UMass Memorial Medical Center
    Internship
    • Umassmemorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Babbitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Babbitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Babbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Babbitt works at Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, P.C. in Fall River, MA. View the full address on Dr. Babbitt’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Babbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babbitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

