Dr. Russell Babbitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Babbitt, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Babbitt works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, P.C.300 Hanover St Ste 1A, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 567-3202
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a breast reduction with Dr Babbitt and his treatment from start to finish was nothing but stellar. The initial consult with Christina answered all of my questions, included a comprehensive health survey and followed up with a consult with Dr Babbitt to discuss the surgery and all it entailed. The surgery went well, and my recovery was exactly what was described to me in the pre-surgery meeting with Dr Babbitt, pain and discomfort was minimal. My tissue was biopsied and revealed some abnormal cells and Dr Babbitt immediately consulted with an oncology surgeon and oncologist and scheduled follow-up appointments for me immediately. I am pleased to say that I do not have cancer, but am on an elevated watch list to monitor any changes in my breast tissue with an MRI and mammogram yearly. Dr Babbitt is thorough, diligent and does fantastic work, so glad to have had him as my surgeon! I recommend him highly.Consummate Professional
About Dr. Russell Babbitt, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- UMass Memorial Medical Center
- Umassmemorial Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babbitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babbitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Babbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babbitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.