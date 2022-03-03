Overview

Dr. Russell Babbitt, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Babbitt works at Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, P.C. in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.