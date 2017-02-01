Overview

Dr. Russell Anderson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Smithfield, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston Health.



Dr. Anderson works at Johnston Hematology/Oncology (Duke Cancer Network) in Smithfield, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.