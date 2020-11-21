Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Adams, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Adams, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
Allegheny Medical P. C.2000 Cliffmine Rd Ste 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15275 Directions (412) 494-4550
Trilogy Wellness2526 Monroeville Blvd Ste 102, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 702-9458
Wheeling Hospital1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adams took care of me today on short notice. Couldn’t use my thumb. Very intelligent Doctor.
About Dr. Russell Adams, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1134191224
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.