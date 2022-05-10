Overview

Dr. Russel York, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.



Dr. York works at University Physicians Group in Detroit, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.