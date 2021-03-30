See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Russel Williams, MD

Urology
4.0 (90)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Russel Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Williams works at Man Centers in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX and Tomball, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Y Factor by ManCenters
    9190 Katy Fwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 358-8600
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Y Factor
    803 E Nasa Pkwy Ste 134, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 358-8609
  3. 3
    The Y Factor Northpoint
    24441 State Highway 249 Ste 80, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 358-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Varicocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Varicocele

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Acute Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Stricture Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Russel Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457318495
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell University Med Coll
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas Austin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

