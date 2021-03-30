Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russel Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Russel Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Y Factor by ManCenters9190 Katy Fwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (832) 358-8600Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
The Y Factor803 E Nasa Pkwy Ste 134, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 358-8609
-
3
The Y Factor Northpoint24441 State Highway 249 Ste 80, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (832) 358-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
10/10 would do again to spare my wife any additional hormonal or invasive surgeries. She had the kids, it's only fair for us to take the hit for the team gentleman. Dr. Williams was awesome, obviously as a male I psyched myself out, but I made the appointment didn't bother with a consultation because if I could I would weasel out of it, but he came in it felt like 3-4 rubber band taps to the nuts, and then it was a short conversation and before I knew it we were done. I drove home, iced the boys, and am back at work today (I'm a keyboard warrior so I'm not lifting anything but my fingers.)
About Dr. Russel Williams, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1457318495
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Med Coll
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.