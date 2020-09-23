Dr. Russel Rhea III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhea III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russel Rhea III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russel Rhea III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Rhea III works at
Locations
Sulack Health & Wellness713 E Emory Rd Ste 103, Knoxville, TN 37938 Directions (865) 938-1070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rhea is the best Primary Care! He is patient, kind and listens to everything! He provides amazing women health and pediatric care! I'm a mother who believes in natural remedies! I don't like to take medication. Dr. Rhea offers nothing but natural supplements! Replenishing your body naturally! I don't believe in vaccines after conducting research & this is the greatest of all times doctor for all body concerns: everything listed on the site! Most importantly the whole staff is exceptional! They always go above and beyond! Everyone is family oriented, they know you and your family by name, major life events, and eveyone is so loving and concerned at helping to get you healthy in a natural way!! If you have allergies, this is the best place to go! No more allergy shots! If you've been in a accident, participate in sports/extra curricular activities, work on your feet, stare at a computer screen all day, etc ...Sulack Health and Wellness is the best place to change your life for greatn
About Dr. Russel Rhea III, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841386984
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhea III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhea III accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhea III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhea III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhea III.
