Overview

Dr. Russel Rhea III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.



Dr. Rhea III works at Sulack Health & Wellness in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.