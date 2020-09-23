See All Pediatricians in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Russel Rhea III, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russel Rhea III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Rhea III works at Sulack Health & Wellness in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sulack Health & Wellness
    713 E Emory Rd Ste 103, Knoxville, TN 37938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 938-1070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Thyroid Screening
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Thyroid Screening
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (30)
    About Dr. Russel Rhea III, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841386984
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russel Rhea III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhea III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhea III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhea III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhea III works at Sulack Health & Wellness in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Rhea III’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhea III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhea III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhea III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhea III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

