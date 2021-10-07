Dr. Russel Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russel Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Russel Palmer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
Palmer Cosmetic Surgery2699 Stirling Rd Ste B101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 989-5001
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palmer and his entire staff are AMAZING! I was in need of a surgeon to do a breast reduction, breast lift, and implant replacement, and I was referred to Dr. Palmer by my chiropractor. As soon as I walked in I was greeted by Anna and Jessica with smiling faces, that were happy to help! The office was inviting and very clean. Dr. Palmer was very professional, knowledgeable, and I felt like he genuinely cared about me. They all make you feel so comfortable. I instantly knew that this was the place for me! I booked my surgery that day! Ramona took her time to make sure that I was fully informed on everything. I knew I was in good hands. Now I am 6 days post op, and I went back today for a check up, and Heather was so sweet and helpful. I seriously love my breasts! They look perfect! Dr.Palmer did a excellent job, and I couldn't be happier! I definitely made the right decision. I will only go to, and refer, Dr. Palmer for all of my beauty/body needs...because he is THE BEST!
About Dr. Russel Palmer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1316014871
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer speaks French and Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.