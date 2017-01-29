Overview

Dr. Russel McKenna, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine/A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.



Dr. McKenna works at Tree House Pediatrics in Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.