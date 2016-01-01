Overview

Dr. Russel Brubaker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Brubaker works at FAMILY OUTREACH CENTER OUTPATIENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE COUNSELING in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.