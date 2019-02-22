Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimizu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD
Overview
Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Shimizu works at
Locations
Peter Alan Bardwick MD2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 550, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 828-4759
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love dr Shimizu. He’s really helped me.
About Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1780688242
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
Dr. Shimizu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shimizu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimizu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shimizu works at
Dr. Shimizu has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Epilepsy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimizu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimizu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimizu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shimizu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shimizu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.