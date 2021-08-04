Overview

Dr. Russ Bodner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Bodner works at Atrium Health in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.