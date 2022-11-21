Overview

Dr. Russ Birdwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Birdwell works at North Dallas Surgical Specs in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.