Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Zhuravsky works at Z Facial Plastic Surgery in Howell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Z Facial Plastic Surgery
    1001 US Highway 9 # 107, Howell, NJ 07731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 851-1231
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Bedsores
Blepharoplasty
Aging Face
Bedsores
Blepharoplasty

Aging Face
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Chin Implant
Dermal Filler
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Facelift
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction
Injection
Nasal Allergies
Nasal Disorder Endoscopy
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septal Perforation
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinus Disorders
Sinus Infections
Sinus Surgery
Sinusitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I spent two years selecting my doctor and could not men more pleased with my experience with Dr Z. His work is remarkable and he is a kind human who truly listens to his clients. Do not hesitate in selecting him as your doctor as he is truly a master at his craft.
    Patricia Regina — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    12 years of experience
    English, Russian and Spanish
    1861780173
    Education & Certifications

    UMDNJ Kennedy Health
    UMDNJ Kennedy Memorial Hospital
    Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhuravsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhuravsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhuravsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhuravsky works at Z Facial Plastic Surgery in Howell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zhuravsky’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhuravsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhuravsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhuravsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhuravsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

