Overview

Dr. Ruslan Feygin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Feygin works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.